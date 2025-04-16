Team from IBT take on Scurry Around The Helix for Grangemouth Rotary

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A team from a local building merchants will be chasing lots of donations as they run to support a community group.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff from IBT Buildng and Timber (Merchants) Ltd of Grangemouth will be taking on the Scurry Around The Helix 10K on Saturday, April 26.

They aim to fundraise a minimum of £1000 to support the Rotary Club of Grangemouth to upgrade their Santa Sleigh.

And if they raise more then other groups will benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The IBT team will be taking part in the Scurry Around The Helix 10k. Pic: Michael Gillen

Joining managing director Gerry Carney on the challenge will be Jim McCarthy, Max Carney, Kevin Fernie and Michael Hogg.

Gerry said: “We want to help ensure the sleigh is ready to bring joy to local children and to help them continue raising money for important causes this Christmas. We will also be donating to other local charities and initiatives, but that depends on how much we can raise.

"Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference.”

You can donate here

The Scurry Around the Helix 10km starts in the Helix Park and passing the Kelpies before winding around a circuit of the Cobblebrae community woodland to the finish on the Helix Great Lawn.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.