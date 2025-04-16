Team from IBT take on Scurry Around The Helix for Grangemouth Rotary
Staff from IBT Buildng and Timber (Merchants) Ltd of Grangemouth will be taking on the Scurry Around The Helix 10K on Saturday, April 26.
They aim to fundraise a minimum of £1000 to support the Rotary Club of Grangemouth to upgrade their Santa Sleigh.
And if they raise more then other groups will benefit.
Joining managing director Gerry Carney on the challenge will be Jim McCarthy, Max Carney, Kevin Fernie and Michael Hogg.
Gerry said: “We want to help ensure the sleigh is ready to bring joy to local children and to help them continue raising money for important causes this Christmas. We will also be donating to other local charities and initiatives, but that depends on how much we can raise.
"Every contribution, big or small, makes a difference.”
You can donate here
The Scurry Around the Helix 10km starts in the Helix Park and passing the Kelpies before winding around a circuit of the Cobblebrae community woodland to the finish on the Helix Great Lawn.
