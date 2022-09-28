Susan Boyle drops into Larbert bistro for Macmillan Coffee Morning

Susan, who first shot to fame on Britain’s Got Talent in 2009, is a regular at the bistro and has kindly agreed to come along to chat to fans and sign autographs on Friday to help the venue’s Macmillan Coffee Morning event.

Blossoms Bistro manager Lindsey Miller said: “She does come in quite a bit and we know Susan. We just told her about the coffee morning and she said she would be delighted to help out."

Sadly, due to contractual reasons, Susan will not be allowed to unleash her golden voice on the day, but she will be able to talk to fans as they enjoy the raffles and donate to the good cause.

Susan, who comes from Blackburn in West Lothian, became an overnight sensation when she rendered Simon Cowell speechless with her rendition of I Dreamed a Dream on the third series of Britain's Got Talent.

Her subsequent debut album, I Dreamed a Dream, was released in November 2009. Including her own unique interpretations of Wild Horses, You'll See, I Dreamed a Dream and Cry Me a River, it became the fastest selling UK debut album of all time.

She has gone on to have a successful recording and performing career and is now using her star power to help Macmillan Cancer Support.

The first Macmillan Coffee Morning took place in 1990 and is still going strong over 30 years later, having raised almost £300 million for MacMillan Cancer Support.

A MacMillan spokesperson said: “Macmillan's Coffee Morning is our biggest fundraising event to support people living with cancer. In 2021, we raised over £11 million and hope to top that this year.

"People all over the UK host their own coffee morning and donations raised on the day are made to Macmillan. A coffee morning can be whatever you want it to be. It could be at home, on your driveway, a hall or online, whatever suits you best.

"You can hold a garden get together and throw a barbecue, or treat your colleagues to some homemade bakes, or even get together with friends for a takeaway.”

