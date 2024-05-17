Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It was a huge blow last August when the decision was taken to close St Michael’s Hospital in Linlithgow for good.

However, at a meeting of the Integration Joint Board in January, chief officer of the Health and Social Care Partnership, Alison White, pledged it would continue to be used for community health purposes – and locals would have a say in its future.

With that aim in mind, an Anchor Board was set up to “engage with the community” and three meetings have since been held.

Among those who have been involved in the discussions are members of the Friends of St Michael’s and Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Community Council.

Launched this week, the survey asks the people of Linlithgow to have their say on the future use of the St Michael's Hospital site using the QR code above.

With the Board’s backing, they have now compiled and launched a survey which aims to gauge local opinion on the future use of the site.

Elma Birrell, the Friends chairwoman, is now encouraging readers to have their say at https://s.surveyplanet.com/kp80er4z.

She said: “We compiled the survey to get a better understanding of what the people of Linlithgow want the site to be used for.

“We're fully behind a re-purposing of the hospital site, its garden and extensive grounds – for the community’s benefit.

“It’s not a long survey and shouldn’t take long for people to make their feelings known; we really need as many people as possible to fill it out so that we get a consensus.

“It would be a great help if people can fill it out online as the results will be easier to compile; however, 500 paper copies have been printed and are available at Far From The Madding Crowd in the High Street.”

In a bid to get a better picture of what the people of Linlithgow want the former hospital site to be used for, the survey is short and clear.

With only four questions, it has been designed to ensure it is quick and easy for people to have their say.

Sponsored by The Friends of St Michael’s Hospital and Linlithgow and Linlithgow Bridge Community Council, the results will be shared with the Anchor Board.

While no deadline has been given for submissions, readers are asked to have their say as soon as possible.

The survey opens with a simple question: Are you in favour of the site being repurposed to sustain its use by the community (as opposed to, for example, being repurposed for commercial purposes)?

People are then asked if they see the value in the site being used for a community garden, therapeutic centre or palliative care centre. Potential other uses covered in the survey are assisted living for those with care needs or supported accommodation for those with support needs.

The survey ends by asking people if they would like to see the site used for any other purpose, not listed.

Among those backing the survey is Linlithgow MSP Fiona Hyslop, who said: “Since the temporary closure of St Michael’s Hospital there has been much discussion about what can and should be done with the buildings and its expansive grounds.

“The site was gifted by the church to the Health Board in the 19th Century to be used as a health facility.

“It is believed by many that there is a clear moral, and potentially legal, case for the land to be returned to the church if it is not used by the Health Board for this purpose.