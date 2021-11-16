Superstore donates £2500 to Falkirk sports club

Dedicated to improving investment in grassroots sport, the fund gives local clubs the chance to receive funding ranging from £500 to £2500.

And it was the long established Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club, in Hamilton Drive, which secured the top total in the region, receiving £2500 which was put towards buying new equipment, including tennis nets, balls and rackets, as well as funding the delivery of free tennis lessons to local schools in the area.

Callum Lloyd, Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club head coach, said: “We’re so pleased to have been awarded the highest funding of £2500 by Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund and it’s great Aldi has recognised our efforts in the local community.

Aldi donated £2500 to help Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club purchase new equipment

"The club has been coaching Falkirk residents for well over 125 years and this funding will help purchase additional coaching equipment and go towards our new coaching arrangements.”

Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund aims to help people of all ages take part in physical activity within their local communities by giving sports clubs the chance to secure much needed funding.

Since launching in 2016, Aldi has invested over £41,000 and helped support over 70 clubs across Central Scotland, helping to improve community access to sports and getting people more active across the region.

Aldi regional managing director Richard Holloway said: “It’s brilliant a wide variety of sports clubs across Central Scotland have been able to benefit from our Scottish Sport Fund initiative.

"It’s humbling to see how much of a difference extra funding can make to clubs like Falkirk Lawn Tennis Club, and in supporting people across Scotland to lead an active and healthy lifestyle.”

The Scottish Sport Fund is open to any sporting organisation in Scotland that meets the application criteria, from rugby clubs to after school groups and everything in between.

Groups can apply for funding for a wide range of purposes, including new strips and equipment or to put towards the cost of training facilities and coaching.

People can visit the website for more information about Aldi’s Scottish Sport Fund.

