Superheroes assemble in Falkirk town centre

The Howgate Shopping Centre will once again host the event – which features everyone’s favourite Marvel heroes and cult characters aplenty from TV and film – on Saturday, with displays being set up at Wilkos and other locations throughout the day.

It was back in 2019 when the Edinburgh-based organisation last beamed down to Falkirk town centre and, on that day, the High Street was busier than Star Wars’ jam packed Mos Eisley cantina, as people came from a galaxy far far away – and closer towns like Grangemouth – to attend what was the second Capital Sci Fi Con in the town

Superheroes like Deadpool will be gathering in the Howgate for some fun and a good cause this weekend

On that day light rain manage to penetrate the deflector shields but failed to dampen the spirts of the fan boys and girls who turned out – some of them in costume – to see strange alien life forms, costumed vigilantes and cult characters aplenty.

From a hairy Chewbacca to a scary Predator, the Howgate Shopping Centre and High Street had everything any self-respecting science fiction afficiando, superhero groupie or ordinary shopper could ever want.

The event, which attracted a record 21,000 people to the town, coined in a cool £6509 for charity CHAS.

Capital Sci Fi Con are once again raising funds for the children’s hospice charity and hope as many people as possible will be able to head for the Howgate and join the pre-festive super fun.

