Falkirk residents can keep track of council gritters this winter

As temperatures continue to drop and roads and pavements ice up Falkirk Council’s team of gritters – including “Snow Bro” and the “Meltonator” – will be hitting the streets to make them safe.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 2:55 pm
Updated Tuesday, 7th December 2021, 3:04 pm

And people can now follow the progress of these gritters live and online thanks to the local authority’s gritting map, which also includes all the locations of grit bins in the area.

The grit map, which shows where the vehicles have been gritting, can be viewed by visiting www.falkirk.gov.uk.

People can now track the progress of Falkirk Council gritters through a live online map
