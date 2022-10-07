Summer of success for Falkirk Highland dancer Lily Sharples

The hard work and dedication of nine-year-old Lily Sharples has paid off after she placed in multiple events during this year’s championship season.

It’s been a tough few years for dancers like Lily after the disruption of Covid, but after sticking with it, they are back on stage performing and achieving success.

Lily’s mum Claire said the youngster, who lives in Avonbridge and attends Hammell School of Highland Dancing in Larbert, is just one of many young dancers who have bounced back this year after competitive dancing returned following the pandemic.

And Claire, who runs her own Highland dance school in Linlithgow, said all of these young dancers deserve some recognition for their efforts.

She said: “Since lockdown ended, competitions and championships eventually restarted and for a long time happened with restrictions in place where there were no pipers, the children weren’t able to sit beside their friends due to social distancing and medals were awarded in bags.

"When competitive sport was stopped through lockdown, dancers continued to work on Zoom lessons and the whole format of learning was turned upside down.

“For such a young age they’ve dealt with so much and adapted phenomenally.

Since returning to competitions over this last year, Lily’s gone from being a primary dancer, aged six before the pandemic, to working through the beginners, novice, intermediate and now premier levels.

In the short space of time since the competitions have started back up she’s progressed through all those grades.

"Lily is not alone and all of our dancing stars deserve a shout out for their commitment during an extremely difficult time.

"I would personally like to put it out there to all the dancers who have kept going through Covid and are back taking part in competitions “you are brilliant”.

"Without teachers like Claire Hammell, and team members getting behind these dancers we would have lost so many more than we already have throughout this pandemic.”

With this year’s Highland Dance championship season coming to a close with just the Kingdom of Fife Championship left to take place at the end of this month, Claire said it’s been a summer to remember for Lily, who attends school in Linlithgow.

She said: “Lily’s been making life long friends and memories competing all over the UK once, if not twice, a weekend at Highland Games, competitions and championships.

"After placing the line up at so many prestigious events, the icing on the cake for Lily was placing at Cowal, the home of the World Highland Dancing Championships.

"She was also delighted to dance at Braemar Highland Gathering this year for our now King.

"It was an absolute honour which Lily and her dancing friends will remember forever.”

Among her successes, Lily placed third in the championships at Montrose and Bute.

She was fourth at the North of England Championships, British Championships and Granite City Championships.

She also came fifth at the UKA Championships, North of Scotland Championships and the Lanimer Championships.