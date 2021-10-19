Success down south for Grangemouth judo youngsters

A magnificent seven youngsters from the club competed in the North East Judo Festival – the club’s first ever competition since lockdown began in 2020.

Commonwealth Games and GB judo star Jayne, along with assistant coach Alistair Stewart, left the club’s base in the Grangemouth Education Unit, in Abbots Road, and accompanied the team down to the Parks Sports Centre in North Shields on Sunday as the only Scottish representatives at the competition.

The English opponents were a tough proposition for the youngsters in their return to competitive action, but all seven of them managed to bring trophies home for Deanburn.

Coach Jayne Clason and assistant coach Alistair Stewart with the Deanburn youngsters who enjoyed success down in North Shields

Star of the show was little Bethany Cantwell who captured silver in her section, while Adam Cantwell, Logan Marshall, Ruiraidh Porteous, Aimee Stewart, Mason Stewart and Charlie Trimble all managed to gain bronze.

The long established club, which meets on a Monday night, began holding classes again in June following relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions

Like all local sports clubs, Deanburn was out of action for much of 2020 and the start of 2021, but things are now looking up as old and new members have come along to enjoy the Monday night classes.

All this judo action has fired Jayne up and she is looking forward to competing once again in memory of her dad Robert Clason, who founded Deanburn at the British Senior Open Championships next month.

The club is always looking for new members to join.

Visit www.facebook.com/Deanburnjudoclub1988 for more information.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.