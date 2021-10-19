In Pictures: Rain failed to stop play in Grangemouth's Zetland Park

The Zetland Park Regeneration Project organised the free event, which took place from noon to 3pm on Sunday in the park.

A Zetland Park Regeneration Project spokesman said: “The activity day aimed to encourage a return of sports back to Zetland Park through taster sessions hosted by local sports and activity groups."

Whether it was some helmet and pad-less American Football action with Grangemouth Broncos and Phillies flag football teams or the chance to whizz around a damp pump track on your bike – the event had something to engage the sporting interest of everyone.