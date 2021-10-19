In Pictures: Rain failed to stop play in Grangemouth's Zetland Park

The Zetland Park Regeneration Project organised the free event, which took place from noon to 3pm on Sunday in the park.
A Zetland Park Regeneration Project spokesman said: “The activity day aimed to encourage a return of sports back to Zetland Park through taster sessions hosted by local sports and activity groups."
Whether it was some helmet and pad-less American Football action with Grangemouth Broncos and Phillies flag football teams or the chance to whizz around a damp pump track on your bike – the event had something to engage the sporting interest of everyone.
1. Zetland Park Sporting Activity Day.
Phillip West and daughter Emilie (5) from Falkirk try their hand at archery
2. Zetland Park Sporting Activity Day
The players of Kelpies rugby team were just one of the clubs on hand to give people a taste of their sport
3. Zetland Park Sporting Activity Day
Owen (4) and his mum talk bicycles with George Callaghan at Grangemouth Bike Library
4. Zetland Park Sporting Activity Day
The Braes Blazers Netball club may have found a future star
