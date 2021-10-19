Falkirk Junior Bike Club were in action on a pretty damp pump track in Zetland Park

In Pictures: Rain failed to stop play in Grangemouth's Zetland Park

Bad weather did not stop the good fun for everyone enjoyed attending a sporting taster session in Grangemouth’s historic Zetland Park as photographer Scott Louden’s pictures clearly show.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 19th October 2021, 4:05 pm

The Zetland Park Regeneration Project organised the free event, which took place from noon to 3pm on Sunday in the park.

A Zetland Park Regeneration Project spokesman said: “The activity day aimed to encourage a return of sports back to Zetland Park through taster sessions hosted by local sports and activity groups."

Whether it was some helmet and pad-less American Football action with Grangemouth Broncos and Phillies flag football teams or the chance to whizz around a damp pump track on your bike – the event had something to engage the sporting interest of everyone.

1. Zetland Park Sporting Activity Day.

Phillip West and daughter Emilie (5) from Falkirk try their hand at archery

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

2. Zetland Park Sporting Activity Day

The players of Kelpies rugby team were just one of the clubs on hand to give people a taste of their sport

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

3. Zetland Park Sporting Activity Day

Owen (4) and his mum talk bicycles with George Callaghan at Grangemouth Bike Library

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

4. Zetland Park Sporting Activity Day

The Braes Blazers Netball club may have found a future star

Photo: Photographer: Scott Louden

