Stunt cycle crew bunny hops into Falkirk

As part of Falkirk Council’s Take the Right Route campaign – that rewards locals for travelling more sustainably – two cycle themed events are taking place around Falkirk this month featuring performances from the Guinness World Record breaking 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Team.
The first event takes place in Falkirk High Street on Saturday and the second is scheduled for Saturday, August 20 around the cow sculptures in the centre of Stenhousemuir.
Both events run from 10am to 4pm, with 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Team displays scheduled for 11am, 1pm and 3pm on both days.
A well as high flying stunts the Take the Right Route days will also feature interactive games, a pedal powered Scalextrics track, roller bike racing and an opportunity for people to charge their phone using pedal power alone.