Stunt cycle crew bunny hops into Falkirk

As part of Falkirk Council’s Take the Right Route campaign – that rewards locals for travelling more sustainably – two cycle themed events are taking place around Falkirk this month featuring performances from the Guinness World Record breaking 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Team.

The first event takes place in Falkirk High Street on Saturday and the second is scheduled for Saturday, August 20 around the cow sculptures in the centre of Stenhousemuir.

The high flying 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Team will be putting on displays in Falkirk and Stenhousemuir this month

Both events run from 10am to 4pm, with 3SIXTY Bicycle Stunt Team displays scheduled for 11am, 1pm and 3pm on both days.