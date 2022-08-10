Falkirk performer's footballing comedy is his first foray into the Fringe

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jordan Kielty (22) recently graduated in drama and English at Edinburgh’s Napier University and he and his uni pals – along with help from one of their lecturers – have now put on their debut show at the famous Edinburgh festival.

After graduating, Jordan and his friends set up a production company – Raw Toast – with the express aim of creating comedy shows for live audiences.

“We want to continue doing live shows, but we would love to go into television at some point,” said Jordan.

Jordan Kielty and his Raw Toast colleagues are perform Born Under A Bad Sign at the Fringe

One of the first shows they created was Born Under A Bad Sign.

Jordan said: “It’s about four friends who support their local football team – who are rubbish – and they do a podcast about the misfortunes of the squad. They gradually realise they have nothing in common with each other except this football team.”

The show stars Jordan and his pals Lewis Aitken, Martin Mitchell and Grant Ritchie and was written by their university lecturer Donna Soto-Morettini.

"We just gave her our ideas and she wrote the script,” said Jordan. “The first two shows have been very well received. We had a reviewer in last night and I’m sure they enjoyed it – we’re waiting to see the review.”

Born Under A Bad Sign is playing every even day until August 26 at the Venue 39 of the Space on the Mile – the Radisson Hotel.