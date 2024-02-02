Students in the Falkirk area warned to be aware of the signs of meningitis

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Meningitis can be very serious and life threatening if not treated quickly.

It is important to be aware of signs and symptoms of meningitis – which include fever and blotchy rash – and should seek medical advice as soon as possible if people are concerned they, their child, or someone they know could have meningitis.

Vaccines offer the best protection against certain causes of meningitis.

Vaccinations are now available to combat meningitis (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

Anyone under 25 years of age and has not yet had the free meningitis ACWY vaccine is encouraged to take up the offer. Students who have moved to Scotland from

overseas are encouraged to make sure they are up to date with vaccinations offered for free by NHS Scotland.