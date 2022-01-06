Strathcarron Hospice: 40 years of donations hit £1m landmark total

The 200 Club was created by a group of founders of the free, palliative care resource in Denny, which supports people across Forth Valley and North Lanarkshire.

Since its inception, they have contributed small monthly sums of money to the hospice - and this week that total hit the magic £1m mark.

Fittingly, it came in the hospice’s 40th anniversary year.

Strathcarron Hospice 200 Club - Ian Scott, Eugene Toal, Ian Gourlay, Margaret Crawford, Christine Waddell, Phillip Lynch, Irene Mckie and Catherine Walls.

Strathcarron receives £3 of the £5 donation with the rest goings back into the 200 Club prize draw where members can win anything from £25 to £1000 every month.

But the big winner is the hospice itself as its champions ensure constant financial support.

The 200 Club was originally named after the number of its members, but in its peak it had over 1500 people donating money.

By joining, members make a commitment to pay £5 per month to be entered in a monthly draw. And they hope the impact it has had - and the prizes it offers - will encourage new people to sign up.

Dr Phillip Lynch, founder of the club and Strathcarron Hospice, said: “Strathcarron was founded 40 years ago by our local community, for our local community.

“The 200 Club was our way to give regularly, and its popularity just grew and grew. As our member numbers begin to fall, we would love to welcome in new people.”

The club’s commitment was praised by Irene McKie, hospice chief executive.

She said: “We mustn’t forget that Strathcarron Hospice was funded and opened when people didn’t even know what a hospice was.

“Hospice Care was a social movement driven by passionate people over 40 years ago and by an amazing community who still support it today. “The further strength of the innovative and sustainable fundraising model is that it helps fund the £14,315 daily cost of specialist end of life care and services the local hospice charity provides to individuals and their families across its communities.

If you are interested in becoming a Member of the 200 Club, contact Catherine Walls, treasurer at [email protected] or via Strathcarron Hospice website: https://www.strathcarronhospice.net/200-club-prize-draw

