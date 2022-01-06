Grangemouth tanker drivers start nine-day strike as part of pay fight

They are with Turners of Soham based out of Grangemouth, and work on the Q8 Aviation Deliveries contract which provides fuel services for a number of major aviation companies.

The industrial action, which began today, follows a ballot of members of the trade union, Unite.

It said 100% took part - and all voted in favour of the action.

The company's Grangemouth depot

The strike will go until midnight on January 14 with “further dates to be planned in the coming weeks.”

Unite said its members, who are based at Midthorn Yard in the town, have been offered an 8.7% increase, despite the company awarding its drivers in the North West of England 17.5% last October.

Sharon Graham, Unite General Secretary, said: “The logistics sector is suffering from chronic staff shortages and the challenge of retaining workers.

“It is baffling why this profitable company is not offering our members the fair pay award they deserve.

“We will resolutely support our members taking strike action to defend jobs, pay and conditions, and we urge the company to get back round the negotiating table.”

Lyn Tuner, regional officer, said the action would have a “significant impact” on fuel supplies for major airlines, adding: “The pay negotiations have dragged on for months now with Turners of Soham adopting an intransigent attitude towards a key group of workers.

“The company has an incredibly healthy balance sheet - but it is refusing to award the drivers the pay rise they deserve.

“The first wave of strike action will end on January 14 with further dates forthcoming if no progress is made.”

The company has been approached for comment.

