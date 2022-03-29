Still time to help fill Ukraine aid container before it leaves Grangemouth
A container will soon be leaving the Port of Grangemouth bound for Warsaw in Poland packed full of vital aid and supplies for the people of war torn Ukraine.
The humanitarian effort, organised by Grangemouth man Dean McLachlan and delivery firm Knight Watson and Co, in conjunction with the Polish Red Cross, seeks to help those Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country and arriving in Poland.
Dean said: “The container will ship from Grangemouth to Europe, and then transport via road to Warsaw. We don’t have a deadline for its departure yet so I’m asking
anyone who would want to contribute to get in touch, as every little helps.”
Some of the items being requested include over the counter medicines like Calpol and Nurofen, first aid supplies, sleeping bags, blankets, towels, nappies and baby buggies.
People can e-mail Dean at [email protected] or call him on 07921578565 for more details on how to donate.