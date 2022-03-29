Still time to help fill Ukraine aid container before it leaves Grangemouth

A container will soon be leaving the Port of Grangemouth bound for Warsaw in Poland packed full of vital aid and supplies for the people of war torn Ukraine.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 11:14 am
Updated Tuesday, 29th March 2022, 11:14 am

The humanitarian effort, organised by Grangemouth man Dean McLachlan and delivery firm Knight Watson and Co, in conjunction with the Polish Red Cross, seeks to help those Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country and arriving in Poland.

Dean said: “The container will ship from Grangemouth to Europe, and then transport via road to Warsaw. We don’t have a deadline for its departure yet so I’m asking

anyone who would want to contribute to get in touch, as every little helps.”

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

The container will be leaving the Port of Grangemouth bound for Warsaw in Poland

Read More

Read More
Kerry's local litter pick has global message for Falkirk area

Some of the items being requested include over the counter medicines like Calpol and Nurofen, first aid supplies, sleeping bags, blankets, towels, nappies and baby buggies.

People can e-mail Dean at [email protected] or call him on 07921578565 for more details on how to donate.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

Please consider purchasing a subscription to our print newspaper to help fund our trusted, fact-checked journalism.

https://www.localsubsplus.co.uk/nord/dm/FKH/V

UkraineGrangemouthPolandEurope