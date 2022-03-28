Kerry's local litter pick has global message for Falkirk area

Kerry Reid, now a third-year student at University of the West of Scotland, is currently on a placement with Tamfourhill Tenants And Residents Organisation and has organised a litter pick event – entitled Kerry’s Come Rain of Shine Litter Pick – starting at 11am on Sunday, April 3.

She will follow this with a range of climate change workshops at Tamfourhill Community Hub, in Machrie Court.

Kerry said: “I decided to focus my third-year placement on the theme and issues of climate change within a community setting. I had previously been on an organised

Tamfourhill Youth Group created designs for this weekend's event

Litter Pick with Tidy Clean and Green Scotland, so I discussed an idea of doing this activity as my project in the community of Tamfourhill.

"It made sense for me to hold my event in one of these communities. My Kerry’s Come Rain or Shine Spring clean Litter Pick has never been done in these smaller

communities so I felt not only will my event and workshops educate residents but also practically clean up a whole community.

"It will bring families, both children and adults, together in a community setting for a worthwhile activity which will benefit their community.

"John Hosie, who is Tamfourhill’s community safety engagement officer, is trying to get the community to increase young people’s opportunities and have their voices heard on issues that affect their safety in the community.

"This has resulted in several canal litter picks and community events.”

Sunday’s litter pick event is supported by environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful (KSB).

Paul Wallace, KSB campaigns and innovation manager, said: “The challenging events of the last few months have provided an opportunity for all of us to spend more time in in our local area and better appreciate the places we live.

“However, they also created a unique opportunity for many of us to reflect on the decline in the condition of our communities, to notice the litter and dog fouling that we

might otherwise have passed by, to be enraged at the selfish actions of our fellow citizens and to consider how we might make a difference.

“This is your chance to do something positive and help clean up Scotland.”

