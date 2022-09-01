Still time for Falkirk residents to put their councillors up for awards
Time is running out to make nominations for this year’s national Councillor Awards and Falkirk residents have just days left to put forward their top elected members.
Organised by the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) the awards – which are now in their fifth year – celebrate the work of councillors across Scotland,
acknowledging the achievements of individual councillors who go above and beyond for their communities.
This year’s categories showcase the vital work of councillors and include Community Champion, Leader of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Resilience and Recovery and Young Councillor of the Year.
Most Popular
-
1
Road closures to hit Falkirk area
-
2
Falkirk Council issue information on waste services as strikes continue
-
3
Falkirk Council: Vacant site to remain after Greggs drive-thru plans refused
-
4
Bo'ness offender tells DWP staff where they can stick their 'dole money'
-
5
Falkirk Council: Work begins to build 111 new council homes in Hallglen at Woodend Farm site
Read More
Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU Scotland, said: “The LGIU is proud to once again open nominations for the annual Councillor Awards to honour the commitment of our locally elected representatives. Our local democracy and our local democratic structures are stronger because of our councillors.”
Nominations close on September 7.
Visit the website for more information.