Still time for Falkirk residents to put their councillors up for awards

Organised by the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) the awards – which are now in their fifth year – celebrate the work of councillors across Scotland,

acknowledging the achievements of individual councillors who go above and beyond for their communities.

This year’s categories showcase the vital work of councillors and include Community Champion, Leader of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Resilience and Recovery and Young Councillor of the Year.

Which councillor has gone above and beyond for their community?

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU Scotland, said: “The LGIU is proud to once again open nominations for the annual Councillor Awards to honour the commitment of our locally elected representatives. Our local democracy and our local democratic structures are stronger because of our councillors.”

Nominations close on September 7.