News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Still time for Falkirk residents to put their councillors up for awards

Time is running out to make nominations for this year’s national Councillor Awards and Falkirk residents have just days left to put forward their top elected members.

By James Trimble
Thursday, 1st September 2022, 7:34 am
Updated Thursday, 1st September 2022, 7:34 am

Organised by the Local Government Information Unit (LGIU) the awards – which are now in their fifth year – celebrate the work of councillors across Scotland,

acknowledging the achievements of individual councillors who go above and beyond for their communities.

This year’s categories showcase the vital work of councillors and include Community Champion, Leader of the Year, Lifetime Achievement Award, Resilience and Recovery and Young Councillor of the Year.

Which councillor has gone above and beyond for their community?

Most Popular

Read More

Read More
Kindhearted Falkirk birthday boy Stanley (90) makes £900 donation to hospital te...

Jonathan Carr-West, chief executive of LGIU Scotland, said: “The LGIU is proud to once again open nominations for the annual Councillor Awards to honour the commitment of our locally elected representatives. Our local democracy and our local democratic structures are stronger because of our councillors.”

Nominations close on September 7.

Visit the website for more information.

FalkirkScotlandNominations