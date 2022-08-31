Kindhearted Falkirk birthday boy Stanley (90) makes £900 donation to hospital team
A patient who just celebrated his 90th birthday told family and friends to donate cash to a specialist department at Forth Valley Royal Hospital (FVRH) instead of buying him presents.
By James Trimble
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 5:04 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 5:04 pm
Falkirk man Stanley Watson wanted a way to thank the hospital’s plastic surgery department.
The selfless gesture coined in £900 for FVRH’s plastic surgery team and, along with his daughters, Stanley presented the cheque to consultant plastic surgeon Richard Clark, dermatology advanced nurse practitioner Gillian Salerno, skin clinical nurse specialist Sandra Wright and plastic surgeon Dr Barbara Brown.