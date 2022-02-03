Still Game stars will soon be shaking it on the dance floor of a Falkirk nightclub
Falkirk club goers will be able to enjoy a slosh with the beloved stars of Scottish comedy instituition Still Game.
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 9:17 am
Updated
Thursday, 3rd February 2022, 9:17 am
Stars from the show – including Sanjeev Kohli (Navid), Jane McCarry (Isa) and Boaby (Gavin Mitchell) – will be boarding a mini bus from Craiglang on Friday, March 18 and heading for the Maniqui, in Meadow Street to enjoy a drink or two, or three, with their Falkirk fans from 10am.
According to the Maniqui, the stars will be available for photographs and a chat.