Still Game stars will soon be shaking it on the dance floor of a Falkirk nightclub

Falkirk club goers will be able to enjoy a slosh with the beloved stars of Scottish comedy instituition Still Game.

Stars from the show – including Sanjeev Kohli (Navid), Jane McCarry (Isa) and Boaby (Gavin Mitchell) – will be boarding a mini bus from Craiglang on Friday, March 18 and heading for the Maniqui, in Meadow Street to enjoy a drink or two, or three, with their Falkirk fans from 10am.

According to the Maniqui, the stars will be available for photographs and a chat.

Stars from Still Game will be partying at the Maniqui

