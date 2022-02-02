Falkirk's Kelpies named as 10th most beautiful attraction in the UK

The study by ParkSleepFly analysed Tripadvisor reviews for famous landmarks, to see how many people reviewed them, using the key words "beautiful”, “pretty”, “picturesque”, and “stunning” to reveal which attractions people consider the most beautiful in Britain.

Historic Scottish visitor attraction Edinburgh Castle topped the UK list, with the relatively new tourist magnet the London Eye coming a close second.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Kelpies were named the 10th most beautiful attraction in the UK

Like the London Eye, the comparatively recently created Kelpies, located in Falkirk’s Helix Park, made it into a top ten which included historic attractions like the Tower of London (3rd), Tower Bridge (4th), Buckingham Palace (5th), the Natural History Museum (6th), St Paul’s Cathedral (7th), York Minister (8th) and Westminster Abbey (10).

The Kelpies got a “beauty score” of 2157 compared to 3091 for Edinburgh Castle and 3048 for the London Eye.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.