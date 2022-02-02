Falkirk's Kelpies named as 10th most beautiful attraction in the UK
A new study has found visitors and tourists have named Falkirk’s world famous Kelpies as the 10th most beautiful landmark in the UK.
The study by ParkSleepFly analysed Tripadvisor reviews for famous landmarks, to see how many people reviewed them, using the key words "beautiful”, “pretty”, “picturesque”, and “stunning” to reveal which attractions people consider the most beautiful in Britain.
Historic Scottish visitor attraction Edinburgh Castle topped the UK list, with the relatively new tourist magnet the London Eye coming a close second.
Like the London Eye, the comparatively recently created Kelpies, located in Falkirk’s Helix Park, made it into a top ten which included historic attractions like the Tower of London (3rd), Tower Bridge (4th), Buckingham Palace (5th), the Natural History Museum (6th), St Paul’s Cathedral (7th), York Minister (8th) and Westminster Abbey (10).
The Kelpies got a “beauty score” of 2157 compared to 3091 for Edinburgh Castle and 3048 for the London Eye.