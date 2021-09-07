Stenhousemuir to South Africa: Forth Valley couple celebrate Golden Wedding

Stenhousemuir husband and wife Brian and Tricia Stewart are celebrating their Golden Wedding. Contributed.

Brian and Tricia Stewart, née Watters, today (Tuesday) marked 50 happy years together with a trip to Ayr.

The husband and wife, who are 70 and 68 respectively, were joined by their family for a pre-anniversary meal at the Powfoulis Manor Hotel, Falkirk.

They’ll continue their celebrations in Blackpool, where they honeymooned, on September 20.

Brian and Tricia Stewart pictured on their wedding day in 1971. Contributed.

Brian and Tricia first met at the Stenhousemuir Tryst as teenagers and were married at Stenhousemuir Free Parish Church by Reverend Hardie.

The former was once school captain at Falkirk’s old Woodlands High, while wife Tricia attended Larbert High.

The Stewarts’ first home together was in Union Road, Camelon.

In 1981, they decided to relocate to South Africa – fittingly the home of the renowned South Deep gold mine – with their children, Gary and Yvonne, and lived in the Rainbow Nation for seven years before a change of heart saw the family return to Stenhousemuir.

Tricia said: “We thought we were emigrating there but the draw of Scotland was too much.”

Brian originally began his working life as an apprentice draftsman with Smith and Wellstood in Bonnybridge. He then switched career path and joined the ICI chemicals firm in Grangemouth.

While in South Africa, he earned a living working for a petrochemical company in Secunda and later secured employment with BP back in Scotland prior to his retirement.

Tricia, meanwhile, worked at Henry Dillon’s in Falkirk’s High Street before she became a mother.

During parenthood, she took on a part-time job as a waitress at The Three Kings in Shieldhill “for extra money”.

Her next post was a position as a secretary with South African firm Albany, followed by the job of receptionist at Stenhousemuir Health Centre – a role she held for 28 years.

The Stewarts are grandparents to Gary’s son, Tristan, and Yvonne’s daughters, Stacey and Rachel.

They became great-grandparents with the arrival of Rachel’s boy, Memphis, three years ago and say their greatest passion is spending time with family.

Brian and Tricia also enjoy drives in the countryside, holidaying in Spain and dining out.

Revealing their secret to a successful marriage, Brian joked: “Do as you’re told!”

Tricia said: “Always give and take.”

