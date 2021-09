Crowds flocked to the event to enjoy two days of live music – and had nothing but praise for the bands and the organisers.

The festival ran across Friday and Saturday, with The Fratellis the main headliners in a bill which also included Cast, The Pigeon Detectives, and Craig Eddie, our own winner of ITV’s The Voice.

The Herald was there to capture the moment – and this is our gallery of images from the opening day.

Music fans enjoyed two days of great live music at Vibration Festival in Falkirk.

Cast on stage on Friday

The view from the back of the arena as Cast perform live

Vibration Festival in Falkirk.