Stenhousemuir shopkeepers donate over 100 festive food parcels

Kind-hearted shopkeepers have once again donated food parcels to help those in need on Christmas Day.

And thanks to the efforts of a willing team of volunteers they were all handed out ahead of the big day.

The food parcels were donated by Asiyah and Jawad Javed, who, along with their family, run the Spar shop, previously Day-Today in Alloa Road, Stenhousemuir.

Volunteers from Safebase in partnership with the RVS, Falkirk Round Table and Taz’s taxi delivered over 100 much-needed bags of groceries across the district.

Safebase volunteers collect Christmas Day food parcels from Asiyah Javed, Jawad Javed and family, at their shop in Alloa Road. Pic: Michael Gillen.

The Safebase team were helped in their deliveries thanks to the donation of two electric bikes from FEL Scotland. Normally the bikes help them carry their defibrillators, trauma kits and first aid kits to deal with medical emergencies, but in recent days they have been called on to transport the food parcels.

Safebase chairperson Richard McLennan said: “Mr and Mrs Javad are always so generous supporting the community. And this year the bikes certainly made a big difference.”