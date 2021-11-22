Stenhousemuir party night raises £2500 for Strathcarron Hospice
A party night provided a ton of fun for the audience and coined in cash for Strathcarron Hospice at the same time.
The event, which took place in the Plough Hotel, Main Street, Stenhousemuir last Saturday night coined in £2500 for the Denny hospice and featured the award-winning comedy cabaret of Top Hat and Heels, as well as a raffle with amazing prices, including a three-night staycation in Aviemore and signed sporting memorabilia from Manchester United FC.
Organiser Mary Cardno said: “It was fantastic night and we managed to raise a total £2500, which I’m extremely proud of. There have been so many positive comments.”
The fund raising night was meant to take place last year in Camelon, but unfortunately COVID-19 restrictions meant it had to be cancelled.
Strathcarron Hospice is a charity closed to organiser Mary Cardno’s heart – both her parents died from cancer and she has volunteered at the hospice in the past.