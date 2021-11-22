Stenhousemuir party night raises £2500 for Strathcarron Hospice

The event, which took place in the Plough Hotel, Main Street, Stenhousemuir last Saturday night coined in £2500 for the Denny hospice and featured the award-winning comedy cabaret of Top Hat and Heels, as well as a raffle with amazing prices, including a three-night staycation in Aviemore and signed sporting memorabilia from Manchester United FC.

Organiser Mary Cardno said: “It was fantastic night and we managed to raise a total £2500, which I’m extremely proud of. There have been so many positive comments.”

Award winning comedy cabaret act Top Hat and Heels helped to raise £2500 for Strathcarron on the night

The fund raising night was meant to take place last year in Camelon, but unfortunately COVID-19 restrictions meant it had to be cancelled.

Strathcarron Hospice is a charity closed to organiser Mary Cardno’s heart – both her parents died from cancer and she has volunteered at the hospice in the past.

