New food bank to open in Camelon

Ruth Allen, of Love Falkirk, applied for planning permission to site a portable container at Ochiltree Social Club, Ochiltree Terrace, Camelon for use as a food bank.

Falkirk Council planners granted permission for the application on November 19.

Love Falkirk runs a community pantry in Camelon, serving 40 to 45 families a week from some of the areas disadvantaged communities.

The plan will see a container sited at Ochiltree Social Club for use as a food bank

In the past it has operated from a shipping container in the grounds of Camelon Juniors Football Club on Wednesday mornings.

Last year Ochiltree Social Club was the base for Camelon Community Hub, which was initially set up as a breakfast club for children but delivered hundreds of school lunches and emergency food parcels to the most vulnerable during the COVID-19 lockdown.

