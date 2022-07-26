Stenhousemuir minister marries his only daughter - after walking her down the aisle

The Reverend Bill Thomson had always vowed that he would carry out the marriage ceremony for his only daughter.

On June 11 he had the opportunity to do just that at Stenhouse and Carron Parish Church where he has been minister for over a decade.

Solicitor Elise was marrying offshore worker Thomas Peden and she said it was a very emotional day, particularly with her father carrying out the service.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Elise Thomson and Thomas Peden who were married on June 11, 2022 in Stenhouse and Carron Church by the bride's father, Rev. Bill Thomson.

Looking back on the big day, she said: “In 2016 he had conducted the wedding when my brother Craig married his wife Ashleigh in Glasgow University Chapel. But I always knew that I wanted dad to officiate at my wedding in Stenhouse and Carron Church.

"However, dad was determined to do everything that a normal father of the bride would do, as well as being the minister.

"As he would do for any wedding, he went and opened up the church then welcomed Thomas and the other boys in the bridal party.

The Reverend Bill Thomson walks daughter Elise Thomson down the aisle to marry Thomas Peden

"Then he came home where I did the big reveal of me in my dress as any daughter would do for her father. Then we got in the limousines to travel to the church.

"Once there we got inside and dad left me to take Thomas and the others to the front of the church then came back to walk me down the aisle. It was then a case of him neatly spinning round to become the minister.

"It was a very emotional day. Dad was determined that he wasn’t going to neglect any of his duties – for either role.”

Elise Thomson and Thomas Peden sign the register after their marriage in Stenhouse and Carron Church surrounded by the family and the wedding party

Rev. Thomson had several roles before studying divinity, including in a band, an insurance salesman, a dental technician and a lollipop man. However, once he was ordained a minister he promised to give his daughter away then carry out her marriage service.

After the ceremony in the church located in the aptly named Church Street in Stenhousemuir, Rev. Thomson then joined wife Evelyn in welcoming the 120 wedding guests for the reception, with a further 60 joining them in the evening.

The newlyweds, both 38, met at a Madrid music festival in June 2019 and only got engaged at Christmas.

"It was all very hectic,” said Elise, who now lives in Inverness, “but we had a special day. It was lovely that so many of the congregation came along to join our guests at the service.

Elise Thomson and Thomas Peden who were married on June 11, 2022 in Stenhouse and Carron Church by bride's father, Rev. Bill Thomson, pictured with the bride's mum Evelyn Thomson

"Our family know so many people in the area and it was lovely that they were able to join in this special day.

"We would like to thank everyone for their good wishes and support. We’ve been blown away by everyone’s kindness.