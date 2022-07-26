150th Airth Highland Games: Crowds turn out to support traditional event

Crowds gathered, despite the mixed weather, to enjoy a day of traditional highland games events including highland dancing, piping and both track and heavy events.

It was the first full programme organised by the games committee since 2019 due to the Covid-19 pandemic over the last two years.

As well as the competitive events, the funfair was running in the park and there were a variety of food outlets and stalls run by local community organisations.

Spectators also had the chance to get involved in open events such as the Smiddy Stane Challenge, tug-of-war and the open races.

The official opening ceremony followed a parade through the village led by the Royal Burgh of Stirling Pipe Band.

This year's Chieftain was Sharon Ritchie, headteacher of Airth Primary School.

Photographer Scott Louden was there to capture these images from the day's events.

1. Airth Highland Games 2022 This year's Games Chieftan Sharon Ritchie with former chieftains ahead of the day's proceedings. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

2. Airth Highland Games 2022 Games officials and committee members Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

3. Airth Highland Games 2022 The procession makes its way through the village to the park. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales

4. Airth Highland Games 2022 The parade was led by the Royal Burgh of Stirling Pipe Band. Photo: Scott Louden Photo Sales