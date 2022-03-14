Stenhousemuir fatal road collision: Police issue statement from victim's family

Police Scotland confirmed the man who died following the collision just after midnight in Main Street, Stenhousemuir, on Friday March 11 was James Risk from Stenhousemuir.

Officers and emergency crews were called to Main Street after James was struck by a Kia Optima car. Sadly he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a road traffic offence and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

Road policing officers closed the road off for five hours as investigations were carried out

A statement has been issued by James’s family through Police Scotland.

They said: “James was the life and soul of the party. He was loved by everyone who knew him and lit up every room. He was a talented bricklayer and bowler and will be so missed by all of us.

"A light has gone out of our lives but he will be remembered in our hearts forever."

Sergeant David Marr, of Stirling Road Policing Unit, said: “Our thoughts go out to James' family and friends. Although this happened in the early hours of the morning, we are appealing to anyone with any information surrounding the crash to come forward and speak to police.

"We are continuing our investigations into the circumstances surrounding the crash. I would again ask that anyone who has any information, or dash-cam footage that could help with our investigation, to contact officers via 101, quoting incident number 0029 of Friday, March 11."

