Forth and Clyde Canal at Rosebank where the water level is very low (Pic: Michael Gillen)

Scottish Canals reported on Tuesday that water levels in the canal were low "due to a third party issue" with the Monkland pipeline which feeds the canal.

All navigation is currently suspended and people are being warned to stay away from the canal bank.

Provost Billy Buchanan, who is also a councillor for Bonnybridge, says he is very concerned by reports that people are ignoring signs and walking into the silt and is pleading with them to "act sensibly".

Picture Michael Gillen

Scottish Canals has warned people that the silt is deeper than it looks and contains hazards that could lead to danger.

But after reports that people have been ignoring the signs they have asked police to be aware of the problem.

Provost Buchanan said: "This is a serious issue and I am hoping it will be resolved sooner rather than later, but until it is, I would urge everyone to adhere to the advice from Scottish canals - do not enter the channel and keep away from the edge.

“For those walking dogs on the footpath, ensure they are under your control with no prospect of them entering the channel.

"Please act sensibly!"

Scottish Canals say that as a safety measure, it has begun installing 1.5km of fencing at multiple locations in Glasgow and Falkirk to discourage members of the public from entering drained down areas of the canal channel, lock chambers and silted areas.

It has also put posters up advising people to stay away from the edge and keep out of the channel.”A statement added: "However, we are hearing reports of individuals ignoring this advice and therefore we are contacting the police in both locations and asking them to increase their vigilance in these locations."

Work began today (Thursday) to rescue fish from the Forth & Clyde canal by specialist contractors.

