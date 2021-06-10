Windsor Park School, in Bantaskine Road, Falkirk, confirmed it was expecting a visit from police to give details of the vandalism which happened at some point overnight, destroying a portion of a garden pupils had worked so hard to create.

A spokesperson for the school stated: “Yet again, our garden has been targeted by mindless vandals. We are absolutely disgusted and saddened. Our kids were devastated when they arrived this morning.

"Our P4/6 class are heartbroken over their recently planted flowerbeds being destroyed and the chalkboards being snapped. If anyone in the local area saw anything, please could you report this to the police.”

Vandals have once again targeted the garden of Windsor Park School and Sensory Services

The purpose built facility for the deaf which supports sensory impaired children across the district, has won praise and awards for its dedicated approach to helping them from nursery through primary to secondary education.

Thank you for reading this article on our free-to-read website. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.