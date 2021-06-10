Vandals wreck garden at Falkirk school for deaf
A school for deaf youngsters has once again fallen foul of thoughtless thugs who wrecked the garden area last night.
Windsor Park School, in Bantaskine Road, Falkirk, confirmed it was expecting a visit from police to give details of the vandalism which happened at some point overnight, destroying a portion of a garden pupils had worked so hard to create.
A spokesperson for the school stated: “Yet again, our garden has been targeted by mindless vandals. We are absolutely disgusted and saddened. Our kids were devastated when they arrived this morning.
"Our P4/6 class are heartbroken over their recently planted flowerbeds being destroyed and the chalkboards being snapped. If anyone in the local area saw anything, please could you report this to the police.”
The purpose built facility for the deaf which supports sensory impaired children across the district, has won praise and awards for its dedicated approach to helping them from nursery through primary to secondary education.