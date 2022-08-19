Starting school: Parents almost don't recognise child as he comes home from first day at Grangemouth primary
Hundreds of parents sent their youngsters off to school for the first time on Wednesday – and how many of them collected their little person looking like this?
Kitt Rafferty's proud parents waved the four-year-old off to start in P1 at Moray Primary School in Grangemouth.
Their little boy looked picture perfect wearing his shirt, tie, shorts and school blazer.
But when they picked him up he almost looked like a different child!
His shirt tail was hanging out and the blazer was being worn as a head-dress.
Mum Donna Rafferty said she wasn’t really surprised, adding: “He’s a typical boy – so his dad – and I knew he wouldn’t come out the way he went in.
"We were watching for him coming out at home time and I started panicking as I couldn’t see him … then we seen this wee figure coming towards us!”
She added family and friends have found the before and after pics hilarious.
But the good news is Kitt had a great time and told his parents “he’ll go back for another two days”.
Who’s going to tell him that not only does he have to go back next week, but at least for the next 11 years ...