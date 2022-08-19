Starting school: Parents almost don't recognise child as he comes home from first day at Grangemouth primary

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kitt Rafferty's proud parents waved the four-year-old off to start in P1 at Moray Primary School in Grangemouth.

Their little boy looked picture perfect wearing his shirt, tie, shorts and school blazer.

But when they picked him up he almost looked like a different child!

Kitt Rafferty before and after starting Moray Primary

His shirt tail was hanging out and the blazer was being worn as a head-dress.

Mum Donna Rafferty said she wasn’t really surprised, adding: “He’s a typical boy – so his dad – and I knew he wouldn’t come out the way he went in.

"We were watching for him coming out at home time and I started panicking as I couldn’t see him … then we seen this wee figure coming towards us!”

She added family and friends have found the before and after pics hilarious.

But the good news is Kitt had a great time and told his parents “he’ll go back for another two days”.