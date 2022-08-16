News you can trust since 1845
Hallglen Primary School

In pictures: Outtakes! Primary 7 classes of 2022 from Falkirk district schools.

As it's the last days of the summer holidays. Here's the 'alternative' poses the P7 pupils gave us for their final photos before embarking on high school.

By Michael Gillen
Tuesday, 16th August 2022, 11:33 pm

But before they left primary school for the last time, our photographer was out capturing the Primary 7 classes at schools across Falkirk district, and because of the special circumstances this year the children have been fantastic in getting their photographs taken outside, and some of the teachers too. Look at them here all on their less than perfect best behaviour. They do make us laugh. You can order a copy of the pictures here.

1. Airth Primary School

P7

Photo: Michael Gillen

2. Antonine Primary School

P7

Photo: Michael Gillen

3. Avonbridge Primary School

P7

Photo: Michael Gillen

4. Bainsford Primary School

P7

Photo: Michael Gillen

Falkirk
