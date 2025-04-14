Staff from Maddiston's Haining care home in Easter sponsored walk
The staff from The Haining care home were doing their bit to raise funds for the residents’ fund which brings a bit of cheer to the elderly living in the Vellore Road care building.
With the cash still being received, they reckon that they’ll have £1000 to add to the pot.
Ashley from the home said: “The money will be used for trips out and entertainment. If residents have ambitions that they would like to fulfil but don’t have the funds to make it happen, then we can use the fund to help make it happen.
"For instance, if they support a particular football team, we can then use the money raised to take them there.
"However, it is residents’ fund so they get a say in how it is spent.”
The staff would like to thank everyone who supported them.
