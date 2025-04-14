Staff from Maddiston's Haining care home in Easter sponsored walk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you spotted some madcap characters out and about on Saturday morning, don’t worry, it was only the team from a Maddiston care home.

The staff from The Haining care home were doing their bit to raise funds for the residents’ fund which brings a bit of cheer to the elderly living in the Vellore Road care building.

With the cash still being received, they reckon that they’ll have £1000 to add to the pot.

Ashley from the home said: “The money will be used for trips out and entertainment. If residents have ambitions that they would like to fulfil but don’t have the funds to make it happen, then we can use the fund to help make it happen.

Staff from the Haining Nursing Home donned Easter-themed costumes for their sponsored walk. Pic: Michael Gillen

"For instance, if they support a particular football team, we can then use the money raised to take them there.

"However, it is residents’ fund so they get a say in how it is spent.”

The staff would like to thank everyone who supported them.

