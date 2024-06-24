St Mungo's pupils and staff hit summit of Ben Nevis for Anthony Nolan charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Youngsters from a Falkirk secondary school hit the heights as they raised money for charity in memory of a former pupil.

Last week, after lots of preparation, 26 pupils and four teachers from St Mungo’s High hit the summit of Ben Nevis.

They left their hostel at 7.30am on June 19 and by noon had made the 1345 metre climb to the top of the UK’s highest mountain.

They were raising money for the Anthony Nolan charity in memory of former pupil Declan Rennie who died of cancer.

St Mungo's pupils at the summit of Ben Nevis. Pic: Contributed

Thanks to Anthony Nolan which provides a register of those willing to provide stem cells, Declan had a transplant in 2017. Sadly, however, he succumbed to his illness.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has teamed up with the charity and hosts recruitment drives for stem cell donors as research shows younger donors lead to more successful transplants.

Teacher Heather Anderson said: “Every two years we invite the fire service into the school to sign up senior pupils on to the register and so far one former pupil has went on to make a life saving stem cell donation – all in Declan’s memory.

"The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service have a partnership with Anthony Nolan where they go into schools to promote the charity and sign willing pupils on to the register.

"Through the school’s connection with the fire service, retired fire fighter Jim Donaldson, who is a qualified mountain leader is helped us with the climb. The school was also lucky enough to get the help of Steve Feltbower, who is the parent of a pupil and a qualified mountain leader. The group was led by mountain leader Craig McLaren.”

In preparation, those taking part had a practise climb up Ben Ledi – a mere 879 metres.

Ms Anderson added: “All the pupils were in good spirits and when we got to the top we luckily had the most amazing view.

"St Mungo’s would like to thank Drummond Laurie for donating £1500 to cover the costs of the climb, RJM sports for supplying the t-shirts and APB displays for supplying the banner for free.”

Their efforts have already raised £2500 for Anthony Nolan.

Last year St Mungo’s received the Campbell Hunter Award which has been created by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service charity partnership with Anthony Nolan.