St Margaret's Primary: Polmont pupils take part in Muscular Dystrophy UK Go Bright day

The youngsters and staff were taking part in Muscular Dystrophy UK’s Go Bright Day, when people across the country are encouraged to wear their brightest clothes to fundraise for the charity and raise awareness of the condition.

It’s a cause close to the hearts of those at the school as primary two pupil Jack Robinson was diagnosed with Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy a couple of years ago.

A rare, progressive muscle weakening and wasting condition, his parents, Nuala and Joe, first noticed that he wasn’t reaching the milestones expected for a toddler, such as sitting independently or walking.

St Margaret's Primary School held a Go Bright Day for Muscular Dystrophy. P2 pupil Jack Robinson, who has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy with his classmates.

But it was a blood test in November 2019 which finally revealed what was affecting their son’s mobility.

Joe said: “The bloods were taken and the same day we got a call from the doctor to go back. We knew it wasn’t going to be good but once we had the diagnosis it was a case of finding out more about the condition and doing all we could for Jack.

"It was a significant learning curve.”

St Margaret's P5d in their brightest clothes

Doctors told the couple, who also have son Kian, seven, that Jack would be in a wheelchair by the time he reached high school.

But for now medication allows Jack, six, to get involved playing with his friends and walking from the family home in Polmont to the nearby school.

Last year the school raised almost £1000 for MD UK through a similar event and this year their JustGiving page has already received donations of £741.

Joe added: “It’s fantastic that everyone gets involved in doing this. We even spotted some parents in bright clothes too.

Brightening up the school day and raising money for a worthy cause are St Margaret's P5s pupils

"When we were getting ready for school Jack was telling us ‘this is my day’. He loves that everyone takes part.”

A spokesperson for St Margaret’s said: “We want to give him all the support we can as a school community.”

Last year, Joe, who is registered blind, took part in a sponsored skydive for the charity and is now planning his next venture.

"I’m looking at doing a wing walk being strapped on to a bi-plane. I’m an adrenaline junkie and this is a great way of raising money.”

