Falkirk area's first outdoor gym is 'open' and ready for use

Friends of Inchyra Park secured £23,000 from Falkirk Council’s Community Choices initiative last year to help it create the facility in the Grangemouth public park and the work on the gym, which started on Friday, February 4, is now finished.

A Friends of Inchyra Park spokesman said: “It’s a big surprise – even to us – but the Inchyra Gym is complete and open. We will organise a proper opening at a later date, but a huge thank you to Falkirk Council Community Choices, Scotland Loves Local, Proludic for delivering the facility and, most of all, our community who voted for this.

"We hope you love it.”

The new outdoor gym in Inchyra Park is complete and ready to use

Friends of Inchyra Park is now looking to secure £36,075 from Falkirk Council’s Community Choices initiative for the next phase of the park’s development.

