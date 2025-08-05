SQA results day: Grangemouth firm highlights benefits of apprenticeships as route to employment

With students across Scotland receiving their exam results today, a Grangemouth-based firm is highlighting the many routes to employment for those leaving school.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having left school after fifth year, Sean McManus, a production manager at Celtic Renewables, went into an apprenticeship scheme. Now he’s at the forefront of Scotland’s cleantech industry, working in a management position at a world-leading green chemicals plant.

Celtic Renewables produce bio-chemicals made from whisky by-product and waste potatoes, taking in over 120 tonnes a week and turning the otherwise useless waste material into chemicals that are being used in everything from bike tyres to paracetamol.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sean shared his journey and what he believes are the benefits of apprenticeship programmes for those starting out in their careers.

Sean McManus, production manager at Celtic Renewables, shares his thoughts on apprenticeships. (Pic: contributed)

He said: “I left school after fifth year and went straight into a Modern Apprenticeship programme at Forth Valley College as a Process Apprentice. The idea of learning the fundamentals of the industry and technical theory through studying at college whilst also gaining valuable on-the-job experience was a massive draw. It was beneficial seeing what I was learning academically being applied in practice on site.

“The lecturers at FVC are knowledgeable professionals and many have had years of experience in the engineering sector, helping give valuable context to the coursework being taught and its relevance in industry.

“The opportunity to simultaneously achieve the relevant qualifications and build on my skills at the workplace, resulted in securing a full-time job on the early completion of my apprenticeship, before progressing into a managerial role only a few years later at the age of 23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The support I was given throughout my apprenticeship, both on-site and at FVC, was vital in providing me with the building blocks to progress my career.

Celtic Renewables in Grangemouth is taking on apprentices from Forth Valley College.

“I joined Celtic Renewables at the start of 2025 as Production Manager, fascinated by the sustainable nature of their unique process of producing green chemicals from low value by-products.

“It gives a sense of pride being able to contribute to a cause looking to revolutionise the industry and make a positive impact to the environment to achieve a greener future for all.

“In many ways, Celtic Renewables reminds me of the company I went through my own apprenticeship at - a small, yet ambitious company full of friendly, passionate workers with a fantastic team spirit and employee development at its core. It is the ideal environment for someone looking to kick-start their career in the sector through an apprenticeship scheme.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Simmers, CEO of Celtic Renewables, is a firm believer in apprenticeships and the firm will be welcoming a number of apprentices from Forth Valley College in September with the scheme set to continue and expand next year.

He said: “Results day can often be a daunting prospect for students if results don't turn out the way they’d hoped.

“In reality, there’s a wealth of options available to students, and they should know that industry and companies like Celtic Renewables need a technically skilled workforce if we’re to make the transition to a greener, more sustainable low-carbon economy.

“As such, anyone who wants to pursue a career in Scotland’s burgeoning cleantech sector should seriously consider the apprenticeship route.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Professionals with skills and expertise in Scotland and the UK’s oil and gas sector can make the switch to the cleantech and renewables space. But we also need fresh talent from schools and colleges to bridge the skills gap and make an immediate contribution.

“These are highly skilled, well-paid roles that school and college leavers can train for through apprenticeship schemes. For business and industry, it’s about creating the workforce of the future and equipping them with valuable practical skills.”