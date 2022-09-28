Specsavers help Falkirk youngsters' footballing dreams come true

Football daft youngsters – aged six to 11 – from the Falkirk area are in with the chance of living their dream on the footballing big stage.

Alongside the special day at Hampden’s hallowed grounds, Specsavers Big Stage, Little Ballers initiative will see the selected team also receive new kit and

equipment to ensure the perfect kick off to their league campaign.

The lucky youth team could be playing football at the famous Hampden Park

Specsavers’ Scottish chairperson Arlene Stephenson said: “Specsavers is proud of our long tradition in backing Scottish referees, but our latest sponsorship deal sees

us going further than ever, helping to raise awareness of grassroots football within both the men’s and women’s game.

"Our Big Stage Little Ballers campaign is all about giving a young team from Scotland the chance to emulate their heroes and play at Hampden, something that not many people can say they have done and ensure that they are kitted out for the rest of the season with football strips and training equipment.”

Those keen to put forward their youth team for the Big Stage Little Ballers event must register their interest.

All they have to do to be in with a chance of scoring a dream day out and equipment for the team is send their details via e-mail to [email protected]