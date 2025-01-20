Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sophie Rutherford put her name forward for Fair Day Queen-elect, never thinking that she’d be elected.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But her fellow Kinneil Primary School pupils voted the 11-year-old into the top job.

One of the first to hear the news was mum Linzi, who was at home with her sister-in-law Kelly Rutherford and close friend Donna Arthur.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Sophie had put her name down for Queen-elect but never expected to be elected,” said Linzi.

Queen-elect Sophie Rutherford with family pet, Darcy the Dachshund, parents Linzi and John and sister Chloe.

“She called me on Friday afternoon and her voice was a wee bit shaky; she started crying when she told me.

“I was in shock; I knew she’d be one of the characters but never thought she’d be queen. I started crying and so did Kelly and Donna!”

Sophie’s parents, Linzi and John, were both born in Bo’ness, although Linzi later moved to Grangemouth so was never selected for Fair Day. John was a presentee when he was at Kinneil.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, they are both in little doubt that Sophie’s selection means a lot of hard work in the next few months. Luckily, they’ve got a great team already on board willing to lend a hand.

Sophie Rutherford was shocked but delighted when her fellow Kinneil Primary pupils selected her as the 2025 Bo’ness Fair Day Queen-elect.

Linzi said: “Donna was on the Fair Committee for quite a while so she’s been brilliant.

“After celebrating on Friday, we were having a long lie on Saturday when Frank McGarry called us wanting to pop round. I had to ask him to hold off until we woke up!

“He popped in with the crown to make sure it fits Sophie; luckily it did.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's been a whirlwind ever since but Sophie and Linzi already have one of the main items ticked off the list.

“We went to see the dressmaker on Tuesday night, Alice Hamilton in Grangemouth,” said Linzi. “We’ve not yet chosen the design but we’re booked in at least!”

The extended family, friends and neighbours in Deanfield Drive have also been quick to offer support.

“People have been incredible and John already has a lot of helpers for the arch,” said Linzi. “The neighbours are thrilled too as the last queen in the street was Georgia Sommerville in 2010.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie will be well supported on the day by her mum and dad and wee sister Chloe (4), a P1 pupil at Kinneil.

Also cheering her on will be grandad John Rutherford, grandad and nana Sandy and Elaine Melville and Sophie’s great gran, Janet Barrie.

Linzi said: “My wee gran is amazing; she turned 90 in November. When I phoned her on Friday, she was in B&Ms so I told her she might want to take a seat.

“She said if it’s good news I’ll be fine. I told her and she said, oh I think I need to sit down! She’s super excited.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sophie will also be supported on Fair Day by her dad’s cousin Dougie Rutherford who drives the Queen-elect’s trailer every year.

Linzi said: “We’d joked that he’d be driving his wee cousin this year! John’s late mum Lynda always said Sophie would be Queen-elect – and she was right.”

P7 pupil Sophie is no stranger to taking centre stage; a member of McKechnie School of Dance in Grangemouth for the past eight years, she has represented Scotland at the Dance World Cup for the last three years and won several golds.

Sophie said: “I kept on asking my mum if it was a dream on Friday. I’m really looking forward to the procession, waving to the crowds and the crowning ceremony.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She will be very well supported on the day as all of her closest friends will also be part of the retinue.

There was much excitement in Bo’ness last Friday as the Fair Day retinue was selected at Kinneil Primary School.

Fair Day committee chairman Frank McGarry praised the staff and Parent Teachers Association for their support.

He said: “I was blown away by the excitement in the hall prior to the vote taking place – you could cut the atmosphere with a knife. It was really electric!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every child in the school was able to vote and, after lunch, they gathered back in the hall for the big announcements.

“They’re a great bunch of kids and they were all rooting for each other, with lots of tears too!

“Fair Queen elect Sophie Rutherford was the first to be announced and she just sat there in shock – she was in tears by the time she came to the front.

“The PTA had made up scrolls to give to the main characters and spent lunch time in secret filling out all their names. It was a really nice touch.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You get a great kick out of it and I got home that night knowing we’d changed a good few lives.”

The fairies, flower girls and presentees from all the other schools will be announced next week, along with the crowning lady.

The main retinue at Kinneil: Queen Elect – Sophie Rutherford; Page Boys – Billy Clark and Theo Gray; Chief Lady – Lucy Pairman; Queen of Flowergirls – Lilly Stewart; Queen of Fairies – Olivia Wilson; Bower Girls – Neevah Campbell, Hayleigh Dow, Lily Doyle, Demi Heeps, Lily Henderson, Payton Holmes, Olivia MacLean, Lana O'Neill; Ladies in Waiting – Caylagh McDiarmid, Elise Moore, Amelia Morrison, Debbie Syme, Emilie Cameron, Millie Harper, Rubymae Learmonth, Ella Stirling.

Champion – Richie Dettlaff; Chief Lord – Aaron Pearson; Lord in Waiting – Ethan Paterson; Herald (Glebe) – Robert Hamilton; Herald (Douglas) – David Bell; Sword Bearer – Jayden Lawrie; Crown Bearer – Harris Grant; Sceptre Bearer – Korri Weir; Yeoman of the Guards – Cameron Carr and Zachary Nimmo; Guard of Honour – Luke Bone, Ollie Cox, Logan Ferguson, Ciaran Gourlay, Marcus Kacmar, Alexander Leishman, Pheonix Paterson, Aaron Wilson.