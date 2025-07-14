Small of stature big on laughs: Larbert welcomes stand up Tanyalee

By James Trimble
Published 14th Jul 2025, 18:52 BST
Updated 14th Jul 2025, 18:52 BST
Diminutive comedian Tanyalee Davis is aiming to produce big laughs when she performs at the Dobbie Hall.

Part of her Scottish tour, the show at the Larbert Main Street venue on Tuesday, September 2 has been organised by promoters Breakneck Comedy and will come at the end of her run of shows at the Edinburgh Fringe.

Tanyalee, who is 3ft 3ins tall, will be familiar to telly audiences thanks to appearances on The John Bishop Show and Live At The Apollo.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When you hear her describe herself as the Ferrari of comedy – low to the ground and kind of racy – you know you’re in for a good night.

Tanyalee Davis will be performing at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert later this year (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
Tanyalee Davis will be performing at the Dobbie Hall in Larbert later this year (Picture: Submitted)

Breakneck Comedy founder Naz Hussain, said: “I’m delighted to be working with Tanyalee again, these are her only full-length shows in the UK this year, so it’s exciting to be able to bring her tour not just to cities like Aberdeen and Glasgow, but also to places like Larbert.”

Visit the website for more information.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Related topics:LarbertDobbie HallFerrariAberdeen

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice