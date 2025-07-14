Small of stature big on laughs: Larbert welcomes stand up Tanyalee
Part of her Scottish tour, the show at the Larbert Main Street venue on Tuesday, September 2 has been organised by promoters Breakneck Comedy and will come at the end of her run of shows at the Edinburgh Fringe.
Tanyalee, who is 3ft 3ins tall, will be familiar to telly audiences thanks to appearances on The John Bishop Show and Live At The Apollo.
When you hear her describe herself as the Ferrari of comedy – low to the ground and kind of racy – you know you’re in for a good night.
Breakneck Comedy founder Naz Hussain, said: “I’m delighted to be working with Tanyalee again, these are her only full-length shows in the UK this year, so it’s exciting to be able to bring her tour not just to cities like Aberdeen and Glasgow, but also to places like Larbert.”
Visit the website for more information.
