Circus fun comes to Falkirk
The long established Big Kid’s Circus is coming to Falkirk this week with thrills and plenty of action to entertain the whole family.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 12:48 pm
The circus will be hitting town on Wednesday and putting on shows twice a day at the Forth Centre, in Grangemouth Road, right up to Sunday, November 21.
Shows will start on Wednesday at 7pm and then take place at 4.45pm and 7.30pm throughout the week, with shows on Saturday at 2pm and 5pm and on Sunday at 1pm and 3.30pm.
Visit www.bigkidcircus.co.uk for more.