'Shy' Katie Price hides from the cameras as she visits Falkirk

After flying to Scotland from London earlier in the day, the TV star and her entourage arrived at Falkirk Golf Club in Camelon for the event where tickets sold for £80 each.

As well as a 90 minute masterclass from Katie and her own make-up artist Fern Howe-Shepherd, those attending received a goodie bag of products.

Katie Price leaves Falkirk Golf Club where she was giving a make-up masterclass. Pics: Michael Gillen

However as they prepared to leave the clubhouse, Katie’s team appeared keen to screen the model from waiting photographers.

Dressed in a pink top and leggings, along with white boots, Katie, 43, could be seen smiling as her entourage held bags in front of her as she entered a white car.

She was then heading to Edinburgh for two more classes and tomorrow she is due in Glasgow and Fife as part of her countrywide tour which was postponed from last September.

Her team attempt to hide Katie Price from the waiting cameras as she left Falkirk Golf Club today.