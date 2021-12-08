Severe driver shortage leads to huge cancellation of community bus services

Bo’ness and Area Community Bus Association said it has no alternative but to cancel all Monday-Friday services from Thursday, December 9 until Wednesday 29th.

Routes affected include Bo’ness-Edinburgh.

Also hit are services running from the town to Blackness and Linlithgow.

Picture Michael Gillen

The trustees said they had explored “all avenues open to us in an effort to find additional drivers but to no avail.”

It will continue to run Saturday services on December 11 and 18 and do all it can to run its festive timetable from December 29-31.

A spokesman said: “We are very sorry that we are unable to provide our services over the next two weeks, but with the national shortage of drivers, this has impacted all operators.

“As we are a small charity, it has impacted us more than others.”The trustees appealed to anyone with family members or colleagues who hold relevant PSV licences and would be interested in helping us out as a driver, to get in touch.

Services planned for the next two Saturdays are:09:00 Bo’ness – Edinburgh; 10:15 Edinburgh – Bo’ness; 11:30 Bo’ness – Edinburgh; 12:45 Edinburgh – Bo’ness; 14:19 Bo’ness – Blackness – Linlithgow; 16:27 Linlithgow – Blackness – Bo’ness; 17:00 Bo’ness – Edinburgh; 18:15 Edinburgh – Bo’ness.

Bo’ness and Area Community Bus Association (BACBA), started running its C19 minibus service from the town to Edinburgh after local bus links were cut.

