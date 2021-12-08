Councillor claims Falkirk High Street M&S site has been sold
An elected official of Falkirk Council went on the record this morning stating the vacant Marks and Spencers building in the High Street had now been sold.
During a meeting of the full Falkirk Council this morning, members agreed to proceed with the phased demolition of the municipal buildings and agreed the municipal buildings site be sold for development.
During discussions on the matter, Councillor Dennis Goldie stated he had just received information the vacant Marks and Spencers building in Falkirk High Street had now been purchased and things were “moving rapidly in the town centre”.
Douglas Duff, acting director of Falkirk council development services, said he knew there were interested parties and the sale was close to completion.
Councillor David Alexander said: “We need to take what Councillor Goldie has said with a pinch of salt until we actually see the purchase of the site. We need to ensure it’s facts we deal with and not rumours.”
The property, which has lain empty since August 2018 when the company closed the store, has frontages on to both the main High Street and the Howgate Centre.
It has six floors and covers over 7800 square metres.
Savills who are marketing the property on behalf of M&S, are inviting proposals for either the freehold or leasehold basis
In October it was reported the expected sale of the former Marks & Spencer building was no longer going ahead and it was proposed to use the space as a studio that would allow people to rehearse, record, stream and perform – fully backed by professional technical support and equipment.