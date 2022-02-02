Plans lodged for electric vehicle charging point in Falkirk
Professor Kurt Mills lodged planning applications with Falkirk Council on Monday, January 31 for listed building consent to install an electric vehicle charging point and to retain cable installed in association with an electric vehicle charging point at an address in Princess Gate, Slamannan Road, Falkirk.
Wednesday, 2nd February 2022, 12:00 pm
The planning application was lodged retrospectively with the council, meaning the charging point has already been created.
Read More
Read MoreMSP claims 72,000 Falkirk households could benefit from his party's energy savin...
Planning permission is normally not required for the installation of wall-mounted electric vehicle charging points in areas lawfully used for off street parking.