Service of reflection to be held at the Kelpies on eve of Queen's state funeral

The event, planned by Scottish Canals in partnership with The Church of Scotland and Falkirk Council, will allow people to honour the memory of Her Majesty, who sadly passed away last week, on the eve of her state funeral.

The service will take place in front of The Kelpies at the Queen Elizabeth II Canal’s pool of reflection.

It was five years ago, on her most recent visit to the Falkirk district, that the Queen and the late Prince Philip formally opened the QEII Canal.

A service of reflection for the Queen will take place by the QEII Canal reflection pool by the Kelpies. Her Majesty officially opened the canal named after her in 2017.

The pool of reflection in front of The Kelpies, which held a particular place in the late queen's heart, provides a single setting for mourners to consider Her Majesty's life, times, and service to the nation.

The service will be conducted by The Very Reverend Martin Fair, a former Moderator of the Church of Scotland.

Those present will observe 96 lanterns, one for each year of the Queen’s life, floating into the water followed by the laying of wreaths led by Catherine Topley, CEO of Scottish Canals.

Following the service, members of the public will collectively pay their respects during the national minute silence at 8pm.

Her Majesty the Queen on board the barge at the opening of the QEII Canal in 2017.

Concluding the service and silence a local lone piper, Euan Thomson, will play ‘A Salute to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’ to the crowd as they disperse.

Those attending are asked to arrive for 7.40pm prior to the service of reflection beginning at 7.45pm.

Visitors are asked to be mindful of their travel arrangements.