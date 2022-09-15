Queen Elizabeth II: ‘Proud’ young Argylls from Falkirk carry Queen’s coffin

The members of the Royal Regiment of Scotland’s were on duty for the summer at Balmoral when Her Majesty died last Thursday.

Balaklava Company, 5 Battalion are what was the Argyll and Sutherland Highlanders before the merger of Scotland’s regiments.

The soldiers were selected to carry The Queen’s coffin when it arrived at the Palace of Holyroodhouse in Edinburgh on Sunday, then later to St Giles’ Cathedral for the vigil.

King Charles III and members of Royal family join the procession of Queen Elizabeth II coffin from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles' Cathedral, Edinburgh. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

They flanked either side of the hearse as it made its way up the Royal Mile on Monday while crowds of thousands looked on.

Three local soldiers, who cannot be named for security reasons, were amongst the pallbearers.

Lieutenant General Nick Borton, colonel of the Royal Regiment of Scotland, said his soldiers were “proud” to provide a guard of honour alongside the Royal Company of Archers as the Queen’s coffin was taken to St Giles’.

HM The Queen's coffin leaves the Palace of Holyroodhouse for the last time. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Outlining their role, Lt Gen Borton said: “The young soldiers, the jocks of 5 Scots, had the tremendous honour of carrying the Queen’s coffin, which you can imagine is a deeply personal and emotional moment for them as young soldiers.

“One of the young jocks in the bearer party only left his basic training at Catterick five weeks ago, and is now bearing the coffin of his Colonel in Chief.

“It’s been a tremendous honour. It’s been very hard work. The soldiers have been working tremendously hard since Friday to gather together all the right uniform, and then relentlessly practise their drill to the high standards required in order to provide the ceremonial surroundings for the events that are going on.”

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II leaves St Giles Cathedral carried by soldiers from 5 Scots. Pic: John Devlin

Lt Gen Borton said the soldiers “dropped everything” to return to Edinburgh where they practised their drills ahead of the ceremonies.

“It’s a deeply personal attachment for all the soldiers in the regiment to be involved in her funeral arrangements,” he said. “She was very fond of the regiment and all the soldiers in it.