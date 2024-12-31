SEPA issues flood alert as rain and winds continue to lash Falkirk area
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued a flood alert for the Falkirk area as “widespread heavy rain” continues to fall.
The agency’s website stated there could be some disruption due to flooding, with the River Forth expected to be high on Tuesday. The flood alert will remain in place until further notice.
