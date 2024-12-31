SEPA issues flood alert as rain and winds continue to lash Falkirk area

By James Trimble
Published 31st Dec 2024, 08:52 GMT
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has issued a flood alert for the Falkirk area as “widespread heavy rain” continues to fall.

The agency’s website stated there could be some disruption due to flooding, with the River Forth expected to be high on Tuesday. The flood alert will remain in place until further notice.

A SEPA spokesperson said: “Remain vigilant and remember, it is your responsibility to take actions to protect yourself and your property. Information is available on our website or Floodline on 0345 988 1188.”

