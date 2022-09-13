SEPA investigating 'sulphur' odour in Grangemouth
The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) confirmed it was now looking into complaints about an odour in the Grangemouth area.
While residents of Grangemouth often have odours to deal with, the “sulphur-like” smell they were greeted with throughout most of Thursday and Friday last week was particularly unpleasant.
One annoyed Grangemouth resident stated: “I’ve lived here nearly 20 years now and you deal with smells on and off, but this stench is terrible. It’s like someone has struck a giant match and it has lingered for hours and hours."
Read More
Most Popular
A SEPA spokesperson said: “SEPA has received reports from members of the public regarding an odour in the Grangemouth area. Officers are investigating to establish the source.
“We would like to take this opportunity to thank the members of the public who reported this to us and encourage anyone who detects an offensive odour to contact SEPA via the Pollution Hotline 0800 80 70 60 or online at www.sepa.org.uk/report."