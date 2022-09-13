SEPA investigating 'sulphur' odour in Grangemouth

While residents of Grangemouth often have odours to deal with, the “sulphur-like” smell they were greeted with throughout most of Thursday and Friday last week was particularly unpleasant.

One annoyed Grangemouth resident stated: “I’ve lived here nearly 20 years now and you deal with smells on and off, but this stench is terrible. It’s like someone has struck a giant match and it has lingered for hours and hours."

The odour was compared to the smell of a match being struck

A SEPA spokesperson said: “SEPA has received reports from members of the public regarding an odour in the Grangemouth area. Officers are investigating to establish the source.