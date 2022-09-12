News you can trust since 1845
People turned away from Camelon leisure centre pool and cafe due to 'unforeseen' closure

Falkirk Leisure and Culture apologised to users after the swimming pool and cafe in Camelon’s Mariner Centre were closed today due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

By James Trimble
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:39 pm
A post on the Falkirk Leisure and Culture Facebook page stated: “We regret to inform the Mariner Centre pool and cafe have had to close today. Swimming lessons

have also been cancelled and those customers can expect a phone call or e-mail in regards to a refund in the next couple of days.

The Mariner Centre pool and cafe were forced to close due to unforeseen circumstances

"We apologise for any inconvenience.”

