People turned away from Camelon leisure centre pool and cafe due to 'unforeseen' closure
Falkirk Leisure and Culture apologised to users after the swimming pool and cafe in Camelon’s Mariner Centre were closed today due to “unforeseen circumstances”.
By James Trimble
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:39 pm
Updated
Monday, 12th September 2022, 4:39 pm
A post on the Falkirk Leisure and Culture Facebook page stated: “We regret to inform the Mariner Centre pool and cafe have had to close today. Swimming lessons
have also been cancelled and those customers can expect a phone call or e-mail in regards to a refund in the next couple of days.
"We apologise for any inconvenience.”